    82nd ERQS Pararescuemen Perform Routine Jump Training

    CAMP LEMONNIER, DJIBOUTI

    08.25.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron     

    U.S. AIr Force pararescuemen assigned to the 82nd Experditionary Rescue Squadron (ERQS) execute high-altitiude low opening (HALO) and static line jumps August 25th, 2020, in East Africa. The 82nd ERQS is responsible for conducting personnel recovery operations in the Combined Joint Task Force – Horn of Africa (CJTF-HOA) area of responsibility. (U.S. Air Force Video by Senior Airman Cydnie Williams)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 08:36
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765100
    VIRIN: 200825-F-IY107-5001
    Filename: DOD_107964231
    Length: 00:01:25
    Location: CAMP LEMONNIER, DJ 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 3
    High-Res. Downloads: 3
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 82nd ERQS Pararescuemen Perform Routine Jump Training, by SrA Cydnie Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    AFRICOM
    Pararescue
    1CTCS
    HALO
    CJFT-HOA
    82nd ERQS

