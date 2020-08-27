Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Razor Talon 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Kylie Barrow 

    4th Fighter Wing Public Affairs   

    Members of Team Seymour, Dover Air Force Base and Camp Lejeune participated in joint exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 08:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765097
    VIRIN: 200827-F-XN600-001
    Filename: DOD_107964208
    Length: 00:02:33
    Location: SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US 
    Web Views: 10
    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Razor Talon 2020, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    marine
    airmen
    North Carolina
    c17
    communication
    f15
    Seymour johnson
    aircraft
    security forces
    exercise
    maintenance
    goldsboro

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT