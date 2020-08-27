Members of Team Seymour, Dover Air Force Base and Camp Lejeune participated in joint exercise Razor Talon at Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point.
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 08:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765097
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-XN600-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107964208
|Length:
|00:02:33
|Location:
|SEYMOUR JOHNSON AIR FORCE BASE, NC, US
|Web Views:
|10
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Razor Talon 2020, by A1C Kylie Barrow, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
