    AUAB C-sUAS program BRoll

    QATAR

    07.29.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Heather Fejerang 

    379th Air Expeditionary Wing Public Affairs

    BRoll stringer of 379th Expeditionary Security Forces Squadron C-sUAS team responding to a drone during a training exercise at Al Udeid Air Base.

    Date Taken: 07.29.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 08:21
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 765096
    VIRIN: 200729-F-VH373-806
    Filename: DOD_107964190
    Length: 00:03:08
    Location: QA
