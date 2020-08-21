Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4 continues as the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron integrates alongside the Polish air force. 32nd Tactical Air Base Commander Col. Tomasz Jatczak highlights some of the training that will be taking place throughout the rest of August and September.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 05:38
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|765088
|VIRIN:
|200821-F-VD885-987
|Filename:
|DOD_107964058
|Length:
|00:06:24
|Location:
|ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base Commander Interview, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS
