    Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base Commander Interview

    ŁASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Aviation Detachment Rotation 20-4 continues as the 480th Expeditionary Fighter Squadron integrates alongside the Polish air force. 32nd Tactical Air Base Commander Col. Tomasz Jatczak highlights some of the training that will be taking place throughout the rest of August and September.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 05:38
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765088
    VIRIN: 200821-F-VD885-987
    Filename: DOD_107964058
    Length: 00:06:24
    Location: ŁASK AIR BASE, PL
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Col. Tomasz Jatczak, 32nd Tactical Air Base Commander Interview, by SrA Chanceler Nardone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    USAFE
    52 FW
    EUCOM
    Polish Air Force
    Łask Air Base
    ADR 20-4
    Siły Powietrzne

