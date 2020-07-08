Mental Health Minute Connectedness

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765073" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this eleventh installment of the Mental Health Minute, Capt Elliott Stanley shares insight on ways our Team Kadena family can stay connected with others and ourselves. We hope you will find these tips useful and share what you learn with your friends and loved ones. As always, please continue to take care of yourself and look out for one another. Remember, we are stronger together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)