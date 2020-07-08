In this eleventh installment of the Mental Health Minute, Capt Elliott Stanley shares insight on ways our Team Kadena family can stay connected with others and ourselves. We hope you will find these tips useful and share what you learn with your friends and loved ones. As always, please continue to take care of yourself and look out for one another. Remember, we are stronger together. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Rebeckah Medeiros)
|Date Taken:
|08.07.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.28.2020 01:47
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|765073
|VIRIN:
|200807-F-GO302-1003
|Filename:
|DOD_107963936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Mental Health Minute Connectedness, by A1C Rebeckah Medeiros, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT