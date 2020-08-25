The owners of several aircraft from around the country displayed their "Warbirds" in Honolulu, Hawaii in Aug., 25, 2020. The owners plan to have their planes flown in formation for the 75th anniversary of the end of WWII.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 23:56
|Location:
|HI, US
This work, Get to know Warbirds- B-roll, by SGT Ryan Jenkins, identified by DVIDS
