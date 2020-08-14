571st MSAS conducts field training for Air Advisors

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



The 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron conducted a field training exercise at the King Range National Conservation Area in northern California, Aug. 10-14, 2020, to provide critical survival training in heavily vegetated mountain terrain and along the coastline. Nearly 20 members of the squadron participated in the week-long exercise where they learned how to build a fire, shelter building, sustenance gathering, land navigation, and rescue signaling. (U.S. Air Force video by Tech. Sgt. David W. Carbajal)