The Camp Zama “deep clean” team conducted training Aug. 19 to teach Soldiers proper decontamination procedures—a particularly relevant skill to know as the Army continues to contend with COVID-19.
|08.28.2020
|08.28.2020 00:19
|Package
|765060
|200828-A-AB123-001
|DOD_107963708
|00:02:50
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|5
|0
|0
|0
This work, Deep Clean Team, by Ayako Watsuji, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
