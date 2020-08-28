Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Deep Clean Team

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.28.2020

    Video by Ayako Watsuji 

    US Army Garrison - Japan

    The Camp Zama “deep clean” team conducted training Aug. 19 to teach Soldiers proper decontamination procedures—a particularly relevant skill to know as the Army continues to contend with COVID-19.
    #ArmyCOVID19Fight #KillTheVirus #COVID19 #ArmyReadiness

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2020
    Date Posted: 08.28.2020 00:19
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP 
