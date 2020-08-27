Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura

    LA, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    CBP Officer Steven Stavinoha, director of field operations for CBP New Orleans talks about how CBP is preparing to assist those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020. Stavinoha also serves as the incident commander for Louisiana and FEMA Region 6.

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 20:09
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 765050
    VIRIN: 200827-H-DO456-0103
    Filename: DOD_107963408
    Location: LA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    FEMA
    CBP
    OFO
    Hurricane Laura
    cbplaura

