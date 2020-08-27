CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/765050" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

CBP Officer Steven Stavinoha, director of field operations for CBP New Orleans talks about how CBP is preparing to assist those in need in the aftermath of Hurricane Laura, Aug. 27, 2020. Stavinoha also serves as the incident commander for Louisiana and FEMA Region 6.