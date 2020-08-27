The Big Six: DLA Agency Synchronization Operations Center LNOs

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Team DLA! Are you looking for an exciting challenge that will also broaden your horizon? Then look no further than the Agency Synchronization Operations Center Liaison Officer rotation program. The ASOC LNO program is one of the best training opportunities in DLA. This four month program at DLA HQ gives you the chance to connect with colleagues from other Military Subordinate Commands, provide your commanders with critical information from HQ, and have unprecedented exposure to senior leaders. It’s challenging, exciting and will broaden your horizons. Need more info? Watch the video! #WarfighterAlways