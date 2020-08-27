Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    The Big Six: DLA Agency Synchronization Operations Center LNOs

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Nutan Chada 

    Defense Logistics Agency   

    Team DLA! Are you looking for an exciting challenge that will also broaden your horizon? Then look no further than the Agency Synchronization Operations Center Liaison Officer rotation program. The ASOC LNO program is one of the best training opportunities in DLA. This four month program at DLA HQ gives you the chance to connect with colleagues from other Military Subordinate Commands, provide your commanders with critical information from HQ, and have unprecedented exposure to senior leaders. It’s challenging, exciting and will broaden your horizons. Need more info? Watch the video! #WarfighterAlways

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 18:53
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 765046
    VIRIN: 200827-O-LU733-286
    PIN: 505729
    Filename: DOD_107963388
    Length: 00:06:08
    Location: US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, The Big Six: DLA Agency Synchronization Operations Center LNOs, by Nutan Chada, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Defense Logistics Agency

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT