A Walk Through Modernization: Episode Three: “I Drive Tanks For A Living”

During this episode of the new Greywolf series "A Walk-Through Modernization", Troopers with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, qualify their drivers on the U.S. Army’s newest version of the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPV3, Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2020. These Troopers enhance combat power within the 1st Cavalry Division by becoming subject matter experts on the world's most modern up to date tanks.
08.14.2020
08.27.2020
Series
00:02:11
Location:
FORT HOOD, TX, US
|Hometown:
|KILLEEN, TX, US
