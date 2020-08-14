Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    A Walk Through Modernization: Episode Three: “I Drive Tanks For A Living”

    FORT HOOD, TX, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2020

    Video by Sgt. Calab Franklin 

    3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division

    During this episode of the new Greywolf series "A Walk-Through Modernization", Troopers with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, qualify their drivers on the U.S. Army’s newest version of the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPV3, Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2020. These Troopers enhance combat power within the 1st Cavalry Division by becoming subject matter experts on the world's most modern up to date tanks.

