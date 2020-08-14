A Walk Through Modernization: Episode Three: “I Drive Tanks For A Living”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



During this episode of the new Greywolf series "A Walk-Through Modernization", Troopers with 3rd Battalion, 8th Cavalry Regiment, 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 1st Cavalry Division, qualify their drivers on the U.S. Army’s newest version of the M1 Abrams Main Battle Tank, the M1A2 SEPV3, Fort Hood, Texas, August 14, 2020. These Troopers enhance combat power within the 1st Cavalry Division by becoming subject matter experts on the world's most modern up to date tanks.