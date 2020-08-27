Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Customs and Border Protection Office of Public Affairs - Visual Communications Division           

    Brian Hastings, Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector, provides an operational update on how the US Border Patrol is helping with the Hurricane Laura relief efforts.

    CBP video by William M. Battise

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 18:05
    Category: Briefings
    TAGS

    CBP
    USBP
    Hurricane Laura
    cbplaura

