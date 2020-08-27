Brian Hastings, Chief Patrol Agent (CPA) of the Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector, provides an operational update on how the US Border Patrol is helping with the Hurricane Laura relief efforts.
CBP video by William M. Battise
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 18:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765030
|VIRIN:
|200827-H-DO456-0100
|Filename:
|DOD_107963174
|Length:
|00:03:34
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, CBP Relief Support for Hurricane Laura, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
