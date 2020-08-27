U.S. Army South command team Maj. Gen. Daniel Walrath and Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor Walker welcome new members to the U.S. Army South team
|Date Taken:
|08.27.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 16:23
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|765028
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-AJ129-461
|Filename:
|DOD_107963160
|Length:
|00:00:52
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South command team welcome video, by SGT Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT