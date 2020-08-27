Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army South command team welcome video

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.27.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    U.S. Army South

    U.S. Army South command team Maj. Gen. Daniel Walrath and Command Sgt. Maj. Trevor Walker welcome new members to the U.S. Army South team

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.27.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 16:23
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 765028
    VIRIN: 200827-A-AJ129-461
    Filename: DOD_107963160
    Length: 00:00:52
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South command team welcome video, by SGT Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    ARSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT