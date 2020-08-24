The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing a safe, sanitized and secure shopping environment for its customers during the pandemic. They have taken the following steps.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:44
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765020
|VIRIN:
|200824-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963098
|Length:
|00:00:28
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
