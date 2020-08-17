The Army & Air Force Exchange Service is providing its customers a safe, sanitized and secure shopping environment.
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|765018
|VIRIN:
|200505-D-ZZ999-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963078
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|DALLAS, TX, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Safe, Sanitized and Secure, by Terry Smith, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT