    Four Types of Leaders

    FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2018

    Video by Chief Warrant Officer Cory Mcdonald 

    The Center for the Army Profession and Leadership

    Four Types of Leaders
    1. The person has great personality but no ability.
    2. The person has competence but no personality (people skills).
    3. The person has neither personality nor competence.
    4. The person has both (rare quality).

    Date Taken: 09.18.2018
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 15:11
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 765012
    VIRIN: 180918-A-JU563-224
    Filename: DOD_107963034
    Length: 00:02:51
    Location: FORT LEAVENWORTH, KS, US 
