This video welcomes newcomers to Fort Stewart direct from the Commanding General, MG Tony Aguto. He welcomes new soldiers to the area and describes the benefits of being stationed in coastal Georgia.
Video by: SGT Justin McClarran 50th PAD
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:33
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765009
|VIRIN:
|200827-A-ET609-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107963016
|Length:
|00:03:18
|Location:
|GA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Fort Stewart Newcomers Welcome, by SGT Justin McClarran, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
