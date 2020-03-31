Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    U.S. Army South Town Hall

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    03.31.2020

    Video by Sgt. Ashley Dotson 

    U.S. Army South

    Live at 1100 CST, March 31 with Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel Walrath, Joint Base San Antonio & 502nd Commander, Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman, and Army South Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Rinehart. Our team will be answering your questions about our COVID-19 Response.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 03.31.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 14:44
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 765006
    VIRIN: 200331-A-AJ129-588
    Filename: DOD_107962990
    Length: 00:05:00
    Location: US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Army South Town Hall, by SGT Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #ARSOUTH

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT