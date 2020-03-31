Live at 1100 CST, March 31 with Army South Commander, Maj. Gen. Daniel Walrath, Joint Base San Antonio & 502nd Commander, Brig. Gen. Laura Lenderman, and Army South Command Sergeant Major, Command Sgt. Maj. William Rinehart. Our team will be answering your questions about our COVID-19 Response.
|Date Taken:
|03.31.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 14:44
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|765006
|VIRIN:
|200331-A-AJ129-588
|Filename:
|DOD_107962990
|Length:
|00:05:00
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|7
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, U.S. Army South Town Hall, by SGT Ashley Dotson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT