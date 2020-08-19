Fort Hood brush fires

U.S. Soldiers with the 28th Expeditionary Combat Aviation Brigade fight brush fires at Fort Hood using a water bucket attached to a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter. (U.S. Army video by Capt. Nathan Bevans)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 15:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|765004
|VIRIN:
|200827-Z-IK914-004
|Filename:
|DOD_107962964
|Length:
|00:00:30
|Location:
|FORT HOOD, TX, US
