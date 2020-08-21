LTG Doug Gabram, IMCOM Commanding General, speaks to the IMCOM workforce during a virtual town hall on August 21.
|Date Taken:
|08.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 12:05
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|764985
|VIRIN:
|200821-A-AB123-001
|PIN:
|789456
|Filename:
|DOD_107962686
|Length:
|00:08:19
|Location:
|TX, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, IMCOM town hall recap August 2020, by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT