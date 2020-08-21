Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    IMCOM town hall recap August 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TX, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Brittany Nelson 

    U.S. Army Installation Management Command       

    LTG Doug Gabram, IMCOM Commanding General, speaks to the IMCOM workforce during a virtual town hall on August 21.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 12:05
    Category: Briefings
    Video ID: 764985
    VIRIN: 200821-A-AB123-001
    PIN: 789456
    Filename: DOD_107962686
    Length: 00:08:19
    Location: TX, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMCOM town hall recap August 2020, by Brittany Nelson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    IMCOM

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT