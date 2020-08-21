Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Training with our Polish Partners: Week 1 of ADR 20-4

    ŁASK AIR BASE, POLAND

    08.21.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Chanceler Nardone 

    52nd Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Dzień dobry! Week 1 of ADR 20-4 at Łask Air Base, Poland

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
