Combat Arms specialist teach the proper use and maintenance of weapons to Airmen who are deploying, permanently changing station, or fulfilling annual requirements.
|Date Taken:
|08.24.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 04:27
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|764939
|VIRIN:
|200827-F-RA696-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962231
|Length:
|00:01:56
|Location:
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, RUYS: Combat Arms, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT