    RUYS: Combat Arms

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.24.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Kevin Sommer Giron 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    Combat Arms specialist teach the proper use and maintenance of weapons to Airmen who are deploying, permanently changing station, or fulfilling annual requirements.

    Date Taken: 08.24.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 04:27
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 764939
    VIRIN: 200827-F-RA696-1001
    Filename: DOD_107962231
    Length: 00:01:56
    Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RUYS: Combat Arms, by SrA Kevin Sommer Giron, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    deploy
    rifles
    shooting range
    marksman
    SFS
    downrange
    sharpshooter
    pistols
    maintenance
    readiness
    weapons
    31
    Combat Arms
    M18
    inside look

