Technical Sgt. Lindsay Seay, 422nd Communications Squadron NCOIC of Knowledge Management and Vice-President of the African-American Heritage Council, continues the conversation with Col. Wendt about diversity, listening to one another, and how you can become involved.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.27.2020 04:13
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|764936
|VIRIN:
|200820-F-NC256-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107962209
|Length:
|00:23:32
|Location:
|GB
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Continuing the Conversation, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT