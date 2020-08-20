Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Continuing the Conversation

    UNITED KINGDOM

    08.20.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Thomasson 

    501st Combat Support Wing Public Affairs

    Technical Sgt. Lindsay Seay, 422nd Communications Squadron NCOIC of Knowledge Management and Vice-President of the African-American Heritage Council, continues the conversation with Col. Wendt about diversity, listening to one another, and how you can become involved.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 04:13
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764936
    VIRIN: 200820-F-NC256-001
    Filename: DOD_107962209
    Length: 00:23:32
    Location: GB
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Continuing the Conversation, by TSgt Aaron Thomasson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st
    YearOfThePathfinder
    PathfindersAreDiverse

