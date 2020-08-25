Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC terminal

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni commanding officer, and Iwakuni City Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda tour the Air Mobility Command (AMC) terminal at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 25, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to show how the risk mitigation measures and processes enforced at the AMC terminal help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the station and local community safe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)