Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC terminal

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JAPAN

    08.25.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon 

    Marine Corps Air Station Iwakuni

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Lance Lewis, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Iwakuni commanding officer, and Iwakuni City Mayor Yoshihiko Fukuda tour the Air Mobility Command (AMC) terminal at MCAS Iwakuni, Japan, Aug. 25, 2020. The purpose of the tour was to show how the risk mitigation measures and processes enforced at the AMC terminal help prevent the spread of COVID-19 and keep the station and local community safe. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Kevin Alarcon)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 03:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764932
    VIRIN: 200825-M-ZL960-1001
    Filename: DOD_107962149
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: MCAS IWAKUNI, YAMAGUCHI, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 5
    High-Res. Downloads: 5
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Iwakuni City Mayor Fukuda tours AMC terminal, by LCpl Kevin Alarcon, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Japan
    MCAS Iwakuni
    Marines
    Iwakuni City
    Mayor Fukuda
    COVID-19
    AMC Terminal

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT