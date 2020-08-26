Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    WHEELER ARMY AIRFIELD, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Sarah Sangster 

    25th Combat Aviation Brigade

    Women's Equality Day is celebrated in the United States on August 26 to commemorate the 1920 adoption of the 19th Amendment to the Constitution, which prohibits the states and the federal government from denying U.S. women the right to vote. Today, Women’s Equality Day celebrates the achievements of women’s rights and reminds us of the women who paved the way for women to serve and fight alongside men in combat today.
    (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Sarah D. Sangster)

