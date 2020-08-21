Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    NEW CASTLE, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Sgt. Laura Michael 

    Delaware National Guard Public Affairs

    #DNG WOMEN MAKING HISTORY: The Delaware National Guard is extremely proud to congratulate Pfc. Shaneria Robinson, 238th Aviation Battalion, for making #DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”
    Currently, Pfc. Robinson is going into her senior year at @Delaware State University, studying math education and works as an aviation mechanic with the Delaware National Guard. Good Luck on the upcoming deployment, and God Speed!
    @dearmyaviation // @delawarenationalguard // The National Guard
    @us.nationalguard // #womensequalityday

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 23:43
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764924
    VIRIN: 200821-Z-YH047-0101
    Filename: DOD_107962056
    Length: 00:02:34
    Location: NEW CASTLE, DE, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”, by SGT Laura Michael, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #DelawareArmyNationalGuard // Delaware Army National Guard Recruiting // The National Guard // Delaw

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT