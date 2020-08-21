Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



#DNG WOMEN MAKING HISTORY: The Delaware National Guard is extremely proud to congratulate Pfc. Shaneria Robinson, 238th Aviation Battalion, for making #DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”

Currently, Pfc. Robinson is going into her senior year at @Delaware State University, studying math education and works as an aviation mechanic with the Delaware National Guard. Good Luck on the upcoming deployment, and God Speed!

