#DNG WOMEN MAKING HISTORY: The Delaware National Guard is extremely proud to congratulate Pfc. Shaneria Robinson, 238th Aviation Battalion, for making #DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of “Crew Chief.”
Currently, Pfc. Robinson is going into her senior year at @Delaware State University, studying math education and works as an aviation mechanic with the Delaware National Guard. Good Luck on the upcoming deployment, and God Speed!
@dearmyaviation // @delawarenationalguard // The National Guard
@us.nationalguard // #womensequalityday
This work, Delaware National Guard member, Pfc. Shaneria Robinson makes DNG history as the first African American female to earn the title of "Crew Chief.", by SGT Laura Michael
