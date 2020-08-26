Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    HIMARS COMMEX

    KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Video by Lance Cpl. Jacob Hancock 

    3rd Marine Division   

    U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, coordinate simulated firing missions with the Air Force's 623rd Air Control Squadron during a digital communication exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. The communication exercise afforded Marines and Airmen the opportunity to improve their interoperability and capability to communicate real-time targeting information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.27.2020 06:37
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764922
    VIRIN: 200820-M-HM068-001
    PIN: 1
    Filename: DOD_107962045
    Length: 00:01:23
    Location: KADENA AIR BASE, OKINAWA, JP 
    TAGS

    Japan
    3rd Battalion
    Okinawa
    HIMARS
    Kadena Air Base
    12th Marines
    3rd MARDIV
    COMMEX
