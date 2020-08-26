HIMARS COMMEX

U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, coordinate simulated firing missions with the Air Force's 623rd Air Control Squadron during a digital communication exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. The communication exercise afforded Marines and Airmen the opportunity to improve their interoperability and capability to communicate real-time targeting information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)
