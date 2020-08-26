HIMARS COMMEX

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with 3rd Battalion, 12th Marine Regiment, 3rd Marine Division, coordinate simulated firing missions with the Air Force's 623rd Air Control Squadron during a digital communication exercise on Kadena Air Base, Okinawa, Japan, Aug. 19, 2020. The communication exercise afforded Marines and Airmen the opportunity to improve their interoperability and capability to communicate real-time targeting information. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Jacob Hancock)