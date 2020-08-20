Kimball crews encounter shark during swim call while patrolling Oceania

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Cintron, a maritime enforcement specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756), fires on a 6-8' shark that surfaced and swam toward Kimball crewmembers in the water while the cutter was deployed to Oceania, August 21, 2020.



Cintron was standing shark watch during the cutter's swim call when the shark surfaced and got close to the nearly 40 crewmembers swimming, fortunately everyone safely cleared the water, and the shark appeared uninjured as it swam away.



U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer A.J. LaBarr