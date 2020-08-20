Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Kimball crews encounter shark during swim call while patrolling Oceania

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    08.20.2020

    Courtesy Video

    U.S. Coast Guard Pacific Area

    Petty Officer 1st Class Samuel Cintron, a maritime enforcement specialist aboard the Coast Guard Cutter Kimball (WMSL 756), fires on a 6-8' shark that surfaced and swam toward Kimball crewmembers in the water while the cutter was deployed to Oceania, August 21, 2020.

    Cintron was standing shark watch during the cutter's swim call when the shark surfaced and got close to the nearly 40 crewmembers swimming, fortunately everyone safely cleared the water, and the shark appeared uninjured as it swam away.

    U.S. Coast Guard video by Chief Petty Officer A.J. LaBarr

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 22:27
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764918
    VIRIN: 200820-G-G0200-1002
    Filename: DOD_107962016
    Length: 00:02:55
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    Hometown: HONOLULU, HI, US
    Web Views: 13
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Kimball crews encounter shark during swim call while patrolling Oceania, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    USCG
    Shark
    underway
    Coast Guard
    swim call
    oceania
    Kimball
    IUU
    shark watch
    Coast Guard Cutter Kimball

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT