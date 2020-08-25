Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    75th Anniversary V-J Day

    HONOLULU, HI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Pvt. Carlie Lopez 

    25th Infantry Division   

    David Prescott, an owner of a B-25 Mitchell, shows off his plane on August 25, 2020 in Honolulu, Hawaii. His plane flew for the U.S. Army Air Corps during WWII. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Carlie Lopez)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Category: Package
    Location: HONOLULU, HI, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 75th Anniversary V-J Day, by PV2 Carlie Lopez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    B-25
    U.S. ARMY
    AVIATION
    WARBIRDS
    INDOPACOM
    SALUTETHEIRSERVICE

