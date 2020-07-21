Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Airmen coordinating aerial drops & radio training

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, UNITED STATES

    07.21.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers conducting drop zone/ landing zone operations refresher training and radio training during the AMLO summit. This portion was at the airfield at the Lakehurst side of JBMDL. Shots of Airmen calling in radio, overlooking airfield, C-130 Hercules flying overhead, aircraft dropping cargo on target, Airmen returning cargo to aircraft for another pass, C-130 Hercules landing/takeoff, radio channel programming training. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 21:26
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764915
    VIRIN: 200721-F-XC220-2001
    Filename: DOD_107961962
    Length: 00:04:12
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airmen coordinating aerial drops & radio training, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    MSOS concludes week-long training summit at JBMDL

    TAGS

    Airmen
    New Jersey
    runway
    landing zone
    Air Force
    C-130
    c-130 hercules
    drop zone
    621 CRW
    CRW
    Devil Raiders
    JBMDL
    AMLO
    air mobility liaison officer
    radio training
    621CRW
    refresher training
    621MSOS
    621 MSOS

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT