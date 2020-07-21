621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers conducting drop zone/ landing zone operations refresher training and radio training during the AMLO summit. This portion was at the airfield at the Lakehurst side of JBMDL. Shots of Airmen calling in radio, overlooking airfield, C-130 Hercules flying overhead, aircraft dropping cargo on target, Airmen returning cargo to aircraft for another pass, C-130 Hercules landing/takeoff, radio channel programming training. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.
|Date Taken:
|07.21.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 21:26
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764915
|VIRIN:
|200721-F-XC220-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961962
|Length:
|00:04:12
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NJ, US
This work, Airmen coordinating aerial drops & radio training, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
MSOS concludes week-long training summit at JBMDL
