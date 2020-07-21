Airmen coordinating aerial drops & radio training

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers conducting drop zone/ landing zone operations refresher training and radio training during the AMLO summit. This portion was at the airfield at the Lakehurst side of JBMDL. Shots of Airmen calling in radio, overlooking airfield, C-130 Hercules flying overhead, aircraft dropping cargo on target, Airmen returning cargo to aircraft for another pass, C-130 Hercules landing/takeoff, radio channel programming training. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.