B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team assigned with the 131st Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II crew assigned with the 130th Rescue Squadron load equipment and gears in preparation for a long range overwater rescue mission 1150nm off the coast of San Francisco, California, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)
|08.26.2020
|08.26.2020 19:52
|B-Roll
|764900
|200826-Z-FO594-001
|DOD_107961817
|00:01:59
|CA, US
|7
|0
|0
|0
