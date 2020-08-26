video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team assigned with the 131st Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II crew assigned with the 130th Rescue Squadron load equipment and gears in preparation for a long range overwater rescue mission 1150nm off the coast of San Francisco, California, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)