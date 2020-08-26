Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Overwater Rescue

    CA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino  

    129th Rescue Wing

    B-Roll: California Air National Guard, Guardian Angel pararescue team assigned with the 131st Rescue Squadron and an HC-130J Combat King II crew assigned with the 130th Rescue Squadron load equipment and gears in preparation for a long range overwater rescue mission 1150nm off the coast of San Francisco, California, August 26, 2020. The team is responding to a search and rescue mission of an injured crewman on board a large container vessel. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Master Sgt. Ray Aquino)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 19:52
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764900
    VIRIN: 200826-Z-FO594-001
    Filename: DOD_107961817
    Length: 00:01:59
    Location: CA, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Overwater Rescue, by MSgt Ray Aquino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    search and rescue
    Pararescue
    California Air National Guard
    129th Rescue Wing
    Guardian Angel

