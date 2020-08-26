Barksdale B-52s land in Minot

Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, evacuate B-52H Stratofortresses to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, due to hurricane Laura Aug 26, 2020. Barksdale AFB mission essential personnel will remain a priority to ensure the base remains safe and secure prior to, during and post hurricane. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)
