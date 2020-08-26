Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale B-52s land in Minot

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Senior Airman Dillon Audit 

    5th Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Barksdale Air Force Base, Louisiana, evacuate B-52H Stratofortresses to Minot Air Force Base, North Dakota, due to hurricane Laura Aug 26, 2020. Barksdale AFB mission essential personnel will remain a priority to ensure the base remains safe and secure prior to, during and post hurricane. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Dillon J. Audit)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 19:01
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764896
    VIRIN: 200826-F-DJ826-373
    Filename: DOD_107961793
    Length: 00:02:32
    Location: MINOT AIR FORCE BASE, ND, US 
    Web Views: 11
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s land in Minot, by SrA Dillon Audit, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    Hurricane
    weather
    flying
    Evacuation
    Barksdale
    Minot
    B-52s

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT