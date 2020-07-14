AMLO operating on a dirt runway

Three 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers set up markers for C-17 pilots prior to takeoff/landing, take safety measurements of runway, radio pilots for takeoff/landing, coordinate with Army rangers who are jumping. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.
|Date Taken:
|07.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 19:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764895
|VIRIN:
|200714-F-XC220-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961788
|Length:
|00:16:18
|Location:
|FORT IRWIN, CA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
