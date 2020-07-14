Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AMLO operating on a dirt runway

    FORT IRWIN, CA, UNITED STATES

    07.14.2020

    Video by Staff Sgt. Sarah Brice 

    621st Contingency Response Wing Public Affairs

    Three 621st Mobility Support Operations Squadron air mobility liaison officers set up markers for C-17 pilots prior to takeoff/landing, take safety measurements of runway, radio pilots for takeoff/landing, coordinate with Army rangers who are jumping. AMLOs are comprised of pilots and navigators who are trained to help aircraft takeoff and land safely when there is no air traffic control tower present.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 07.14.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 19:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764895
    VIRIN: 200714-F-XC220-2001
    Filename: DOD_107961788
    Length: 00:16:18
    Location: FORT IRWIN, CA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, AMLO operating on a dirt runway, by SSgt Sarah Brice, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

