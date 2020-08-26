National Women's Equality Day 2020

August 26 is National Women’s Equality Day. This day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing the right to vote for women. We are proud to honor this day and to share perspectives from the women serving within our ranks. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau/157th ARW Public Affairs Office)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 17:33
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764885
|VIRIN:
|200826-Z-F3911-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961634
|Length:
|00:02:58
|Location:
|PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
Asset contains copyrighted material
Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.
LEAVE A COMMENT