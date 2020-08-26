National Women's Equality Day 2020

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764885" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

August 26 is National Women’s Equality Day. This day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing the right to vote for women. We are proud to honor this day and to share perspectives from the women serving within our ranks. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau/157th ARW Public Affairs Office)