Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    National Women's Equality Day 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau 

    157th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    August 26 is National Women’s Equality Day. This day commemorates the passage of the 19th Amendment, securing the right to vote for women. We are proud to honor this day and to share perspectives from the women serving within our ranks. (Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Vezeau/157th ARW Public Affairs Office)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 17:33
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764885
    VIRIN: 200826-Z-F3911-1001
    Filename: DOD_107961634
    Length: 00:02:58
    Location: PEASE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, NH, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    Copyright Information

    Asset contains copyrighted material
    Portions of the asset are subject to restrictions under U.S. copyright law and are not licensed for distribution. Please contact us for details.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    National Women's Equality Day

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT