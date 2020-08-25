Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ORW: Fire Team AWT Lanes Interviews

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Zachary Mott 

    88th Readiness Division

    Pfc. Alexander Stone, 993rd Transportation Medium Truck Company, Lakeland Florida, is interviewed about his experiences at Operation Ready Warrior and the impact COVID-19 has had on the training.

    Sgt. Bryce Dickerson, 993rd Transportation Medium Truck Company, Palatka, Florida, is interviewed about AWT Fire Team Lanes and the impact COVID-19 has had on the training.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 17:06
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 764876
    VIRIN: 200825-A-SX453-001
    Filename: DOD_107961438
    Length: 00:05:50
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Hometown: LAKELAND, FL, US
    Hometown: PALATKA, FL, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, ORW: Fire Team AWT Lanes Interviews, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    walk
    Wisconsin
    Sustainment Command
    U.S. Army Reserve
    Fire Team
    143rd ESC
    Florida
    run
    Fort McCoy
    Lakeland
    Army Warrior Tasks
    Palatka
    crawl
    AWT
    Operation Ready Warrior
    ORW
    993rd Transportation Medium Truck Company

