Pfc. Alexander Stone, 993rd Transportation Medium Truck Company, Lakeland Florida, is interviewed about his experiences at Operation Ready Warrior and the impact COVID-19 has had on the training.
Sgt. Bryce Dickerson, 993rd Transportation Medium Truck Company, Palatka, Florida, is interviewed about AWT Fire Team Lanes and the impact COVID-19 has had on the training.
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 17:06
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|764876
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-SX453-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961438
|Length:
|00:05:50
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Hometown:
|LAKELAND, FL, US
|Hometown:
|PALATKA, FL, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, ORW: Fire Team AWT Lanes Interviews, by Zachary Mott, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
