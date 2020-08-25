Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women's Equality Day

    DC, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Mark Orders-Woempner 

    U.S. Army Financial Management Command

    This video was produced by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) in recognition of Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26, 2020. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the enactment of the 19th Amendment, which granted women of the United States full voting rights. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Achors)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 15:38
