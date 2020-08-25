video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



This video was produced by the Office of the Assistant Secretary of the Army (Financial Management and Comptroller) in recognition of Women’s Equality Day Aug. 26, 2020. Women’s Equality Day commemorates the enactment of the 19th Amendment, which granted women of the United States full voting rights. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Adam Achors)