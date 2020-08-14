Civil Affairs soldiers talk about why they chose their specific MOS branch.
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 16:39
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764871
|VIRIN:
|200826-A-EP319-001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961429
|Length:
|00:00:45
|Location:
|NJ, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Civil Affairs - Why I Joined, by SPC Michael Stevens, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT