Everyone is a recruiter Program 2020

Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden requests assistance from the Coast Guard workforce for the Everyone is a Recruiter Program August, 26, 2020. The Coast Guard is looking to introduce enlisted and officer career opportunities to talented, under-represented communities of Americans. Enrichment through diversity is attained by hiring quality individuals who represent all spectrums of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, culture, and geographic origin and bring a wide range of interests, ideas, and perspectives.