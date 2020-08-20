Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Everyone is a recruiter Program 2020

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    UNITED STATES

    08.20.2020

    Video by Chief Petty Officer Crystalynn Kneen 

    U.S. Coast Guard Recruiting Command

    Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden requests assistance from the Coast Guard workforce for the Everyone is a Recruiter Program August, 26, 2020. The Coast Guard is looking to introduce enlisted and officer career opportunities to talented, under-represented communities of Americans. Enrichment through diversity is attained by hiring quality individuals who represent all spectrums of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, culture, and geographic origin and bring a wide range of interests, ideas, and perspectives.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.20.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 14:44
    Category: PSA
    Video ID: 764867
    VIRIN: 200820-G-KY418-017
    Filename: DOD_107961268
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Everyone is a recruiter Program 2020, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    #USCG

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT