Master Chief Petty Officer of the Coast Guard Jason Vanderhaden requests assistance from the Coast Guard workforce for the Everyone is a Recruiter Program August, 26, 2020. The Coast Guard is looking to introduce enlisted and officer career opportunities to talented, under-represented communities of Americans. Enrichment through diversity is attained by hiring quality individuals who represent all spectrums of race, ethnicity, gender, sexual orientation, culture, and geographic origin and bring a wide range of interests, ideas, and perspectives.
|Date Taken:
|08.20.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 14:44
|Category:
|PSA
|Video ID:
|764867
|VIRIN:
|200820-G-KY418-017
|Filename:
|DOD_107961268
|Length:
|00:01:04
|Location:
|US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Everyone is a recruiter Program 2020, by CPO Crystalynn Kneen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT