    JFK Celebrates Women's Equality Day 2020

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tyrell Morris 

    PCU JOHN F. KENNEDY

    Female Sailors aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reflect on serving as a woman and equality in the Navy.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:51
