Female Sailors aboard Pre-Commissioning Unit John F. Kennedy (CVN 79) reflect on serving as a woman and equality in the Navy.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:51
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|764863
|VIRIN:
|200826-N-NB178-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_107961138
|Length:
|00:06:14
|Location:
|NEWPORT NEWS, VA, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, JFK Celebrates Women's Equality Day 2020, by PO2 Tyrell Morris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT