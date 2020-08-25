Task Force Djibouti Returns

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



At Camp Withycombe, in Clackamas, Ore. Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to return home from overseas mobilizations across the state. Aug 25, 2020. Oregonians arriving from Task Force Djibouti, in Africa are home from Oregon after nine months and are part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon troops since World War II. (National Guard Photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)