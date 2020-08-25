Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Task Force Djibouti Returns

    CLACKAMAS, OR, UNITED STATES

    08.25.2020

    Video by Tech. Sgt. Aaron Perkins 

    Oregon National Guard Public Affairs Office

    At Camp Withycombe, in Clackamas, Ore. Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to return home from overseas mobilizations across the state. Aug 25, 2020. Oregonians arriving from Task Force Djibouti, in Africa are home from Oregon after nine months and are part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon troops since World War II. (National Guard Photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)

    Date Taken: 08.25.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:39
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764862
    VIRIN: 200826-Z-CM403-076
    Filename: DOD_107961125
    Length: 00:02:09
    Location: CLACKAMAS, OR, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Task Force Djibouti Returns, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Africa
    NGB
    family
    Oregon National Guard
    Army
    Deployment
    ORNG
    Djobouti
    nationalguardbureau

