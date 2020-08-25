At Camp Withycombe, in Clackamas, Ore. Oregon National Guard Citizen-Soldiers continue to return home from overseas mobilizations across the state. Aug 25, 2020. Oregonians arriving from Task Force Djibouti, in Africa are home from Oregon after nine months and are part of the second largest mobilization of Oregon troops since World War II. (National Guard Photo by Aaron Perkins, Oregon Military Department Public Affairs)
|Date Taken:
|08.25.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:39
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|764862
|VIRIN:
|200826-Z-CM403-076
|Filename:
|DOD_107961125
|Length:
|00:02:09
|Location:
|CLACKAMAS, OR, US
This work, Task Force Djibouti Returns, by TSgt Aaron Perkins, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
