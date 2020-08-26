video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/764854" width="640" height="360" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

"SOUTHCOM Making A Difference" is a SOUTHCOM motivational video that supports SOUTHCOM awareness by messaging broad themes of Enduring Promise and Lines of Effort to inform external and internal audiences of SOUTHCOM missions and activities in the region.



Produced by Jason Carmona and John Ciccarrelli

Edited by John Ciccarrelli

Narrated by MAJ Costadoni, Cecil