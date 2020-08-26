Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Barksdale B-52s relocate ahead of Hurricane Laura

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Airman 1st Class Baylee Yassu 

    2nd Bomb Wing Public Affairs

    Multiple B-52H Stratofortresses takes off from the flight line at Barksdale Air Force Base, La., August 26, 2020. The B-52s left Barksdale to avoid any possible damage from Hurricane Laura.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:22
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 764851
    VIRIN: 200826-F-UO171-0001
    Filename: DOD_107961093
    Length: 00:02:00
    Location: BARKSDALE AIR FORCE BASE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 31
    Downloads: 10
    High-Res. Downloads: 10
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Barksdale B-52s relocate ahead of Hurricane Laura, by A1C Baylee Yassu, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    B-52
    B-52H
    B-52H Stratofortress
    Hurevac
    weeklyvideos
    Hurricane Laura

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT