Defense Department representatives are working to improve the DOD’s digital learning systems. Several experts will gather virtually from Arlington, Va., to discuss ways to modernize processes associated with digital learning systems, from procurement to enterprise-wide data-driven methods, Aug. 26, 2020.
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 13:24
|Category:
|Briefings
|Video ID:
|764847
|Filename:
|DOD_107961053
|Length:
|01:02:30
|Location:
|ARLINGTON, VA, US
This work, Transforming DOD's Digital Learning Infrastructure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
