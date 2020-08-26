Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Transforming DOD’s Digital Learning Infrastructure

    ARLINGTON, VA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Defense Department representatives are working to improve the DOD’s digital learning systems. Several experts will gather virtually from Arlington, Va., to discuss ways to modernize processes associated with digital learning systems, from procurement to enterprise-wide data-driven methods, Aug. 26, 2020.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:24
    Category: Briefings
    Length: 01:02:30
    Location: ARLINGTON, VA, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Transforming DOD’s Digital Learning Infrastructure, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    DGOV
    #DGOVLIVE
    Defense on Demand

