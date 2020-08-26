Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Women’s Equality Day Feature – Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter

    JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter is a military working dog handler assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment. In this short video, Streeter shares the reasons she became a dog handler and her thoughts on being able to do a job about which she is so passionate.

    Army video by Ayako Watsuji

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 12:59
    Location: JP
