Women’s Equality Day Feature – Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter

Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter is a military working dog handler assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment. In this short video, Streeter shares the reasons she became a dog handler and her thoughts on being able to do a job about which she is so passionate.
Army video by Ayako Watsuji
