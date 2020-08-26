Women’s Equality Day Feature – Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Staff Sgt. Kayla Streeter is a military working dog handler assigned to the 901st Military Police Detachment. In this short video, Streeter shares the reasons she became a dog handler and her thoughts on being able to do a job about which she is so passionate.



Army video by Ayako Watsuji