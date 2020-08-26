Women’s Equality Day – SGT Carolyn Olson

Sgt. Carolyn Olson is a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. Olson joined the Army after graduating college and working in oil and gas fields for several years. In this short video, she talks about what drew her to aviation and discusses the reasons she chose to serve in the Army.
Army video by Ayako Watsuji
