    Women’s Equality Day – SGT Carolyn Olson

    JAPAN

    08.26.2020

    Courtesy Video

    Defense.gov         

    Sgt. Carolyn Olson is a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. Olson joined the Army after graduating college and working in oil and gas fields for several years. In this short video, she talks about what drew her to aviation and discusses the reasons she chose to serve in the Army.

    Army video by Ayako Watsuji

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 12:52
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764843
    VIRIN: 200826-D-AR128-438
    Filename: DOD_107961042
    Length: 00:01:33
    Location: JP
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    Featured Videos
    Knowyourmil
    #USArmy #ArmyEqualityInclusion #WomensEqualityDay
    CoolJobs

