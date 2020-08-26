Women’s Equality Day – SGT Carolyn Olson

video size: 640x360 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Sgt. Carolyn Olson is a UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter crew chief assigned to the U.S. Army Aviation Battalion Japan. Olson joined the Army after graduating college and working in oil and gas fields for several years. In this short video, she talks about what drew her to aviation and discusses the reasons she chose to serve in the Army.



Army video by Ayako Watsuji