Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    USAFE Spark Tank 21 Promo

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    GERMANY

    08.21.2020

    Courtesy Video

    100th Air Refueling Wing Public Affairs

    CMSgt Randy Kwiatkowski, Command Chief Master Sergeant, Third Air Force, Ramstein Air Base, Germany, calls on all innovative Airmen to participate in Spark Tank 21. Spark Tank is an annual competition in which Airmen are encouraged to submit their innovative ideas to improve Air Force processes and products. The program is part of the Air Force’s effort to build and further its culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. Airmen submit their ideas through the Ideascale website, https://usaf.ideascalegov.com/, and finalists are chosen to present their ideas to Air Force senior leaders at the Air Warfare Symposium.
    The finalists compete for the funding, personnel or other necessary resources to implement their ideas.

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 12:02
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764839
    VIRIN: 200821-F-QP609-002
    Filename: DOD_107960986
    Length: 00:00:29
    Location: DE
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USAFE Spark Tank 21 Promo, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    promo
    USAFE
    Roidan Carlson
    Spark Tank

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT