    Strategy Development and Storytelling - Mr. Franklin Parrish, DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

    FT. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2020

    Video by Peter Robertson 

    Defense Information School

    Franklin Parrish, Senior Director BRAND, Marketing and Creative Services for Kaiser Permanente of the Mid-Atlantic States talks about Strategy Development and Storytelling during the DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum.

    Date Taken: 08.21.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 13:46
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 764837
    VIRIN: 200821-D-D0440-899
    Filename: DOD_107960959
    Length: 00:27:31
    Location: FT. MEADE, MD, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Strategy Development and Storytelling - Mr. Franklin Parrish, DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum, by Peter Robertson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    social media
    DINFOS
    DINFOS 2020 Social Media Forum

