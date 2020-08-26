Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Redstone Women's Equality Day 2020 - Women's Suffrage Movement in Alabama

    UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Giselle Lyons 

    U.S. Army Contracting Command

    Army Contracting Command is virtually hosting the 2020 Redstone Women's Equality Day Observance through a three-part video series highlighting the 19th Amendment and progression of the Women's Suffrage Movement.

    Video 1 - Overview of the 19th Amendment
    Video 2 - African American Women's Role in the Women's Suffrage Movement
    Video 3 - Women's Suffrage Movement in Alabama

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Redstone Women's Equality Day 2020 - Women's Suffrage Movement in Alabama, by Giselle Lyons, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

