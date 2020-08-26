Redstone Women's Equality Day 2020 - African American Women's Role in the Women's Suffrage Movement

Army Contracting Command is virtually hosting the 2020 Redstone Women's Equality Day Observance through a three-part video series highlighting the 19th Amendment and progression of the Women's Suffrage Movement.
Video 1 - Overview of the 19th Amendment
Video 2 - African American Women's Role in the Women's Suffrage Movement
Video 3 - Women's Suffrage Movement in Alabama
