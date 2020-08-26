Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Or login with Facebook

    Women's Equality Day - First Female Airborne Instructor

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FORT BENNING, GA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2020

    Video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth 

    Airborne and Ranger Training Brigade

    Reita Lewis-Los, the first female Airborne Instructor, speaks on her time while serving in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2020
    Date Posted: 08.26.2020 10:36
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 764818
    VIRIN: 200825-A-LF458-0001
    Filename: DOD_107960731
    Length: 00:03:27
    Location: FORT BENNING, GA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0
    Podcast Hits: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Women's Equality Day - First Female Airborne Instructor, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    TAGS

    female
    jump
    equality
    instructor
    august
    fort benning
    women
    airborne
    ft
    26
    black hat

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT