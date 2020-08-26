Reita Lewis-Los, the first female Airborne Instructor, speaks on her time while serving in the U.S. Army. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Jaerett Engeseth)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2020
|Date Posted:
|08.26.2020 10:36
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|764818
|VIRIN:
|200825-A-LF458-0001
|Filename:
|DOD_107960731
|Length:
|00:03:27
|Location:
|FORT BENNING, GA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
|Podcast Hits:
|0
This work, Women's Equality Day - First Female Airborne Instructor, by SGT Jaerett Engeseth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT